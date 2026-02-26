Himanta Biswa Sarma Projects Industrial Momentum: Rs 5,067 Crore Investment Push Signals New Growth Phase for Assam

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday asserted that the State’s industrial push under the Unnati initiative is gathering pace, citing the approval of 35 industrial units worth Rs 5,067.73 crore and the sanctioning of 26 industrial estates as evidence of “strong momentum” in Assam’s growth story.
The latest announcement marks a significant shift from Assam’s earlier industrial trajectory, which for decades lagged behind in terms of private investment inflow and infrastructure-backed manufacturing clusters.
For years, Assam’s industrial base remained largely dependent on oil, tea and a few public sector undertakings. Private sector participation in large-scale manufacturing was limited due to connectivity bottlenecks, insurgency concerns in earlier decades, and land-related constraints. Industrial growth was incremental rather than cluster-driven.
In contrast, the current approach under the Unnati scheme focuses on Cluster-based development through 26 industrial estates. Capital-intensive units with a cumulative proposed investment of over Rs 5,000 crore, Job-oriented expansion, targeting youth employment
This represents a transition from resource-dependent growth to infrastructure-led industrialisation.
Compared to other Northeastern states, Assam continues to position itself as the region’s industrial gateway due to its better rail, road and river connectivity, proximity to Southeast Asian markets under the Act East Policy. Guwahati emerging as a logistics and commercial hub
While states like Tripura and Meghalaya have made progress in niche sectors such as rubber, tourism and mining, Assam’s scale of industrial approvals appears quantitatively higher in recent years, particularly in manufacturing and agro-processing.
An approved investment of Rs 5,067.73 crore is substantial in the regional context. However, when compared to industrial heavyweights like Gujarat, Maharashtra or Tamil Nadu, the figure remains modest.
The difference lies in scale: Assam’s industrial base is still evolving, and even mid-range investments can significantly impact employment and regional GDP.
The Chief Minister emphasised job creation. Historically, unemployment and underemployment among educated youth have been persistent challenges in Assam. If the 35 approved units translate into operational industries within a time-bound framework, the employment multiplier effect — both direct and indirect — could be considerable.
The real test, however, will be speed of land allocation and clearances, Infrastructure readiness within the 26 estates, Investor retention and long-term sustainability
The industrial push also carries political weight ahead of future electoral cycles. Economic growth narratives often shape public perception, particularly when tied to employment generation. The government appears keen to project Assam as an emerging investment destination rather than merely an agrarian or resource-driven economy.