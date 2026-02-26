Joint Operation in Manipur Destroys Illegal Poppy Cultivation Spread Over 8 Acres

Imphal: The Assam Rifles on Wednesday said it carried out a joint anti-narcotics operation in Manipur’s Senapati district, destroying illegal poppy cultivation spread across eight acres.
Acting on specific intelligence, the operation was conducted on February 24 in the Sadim Hill Range in coordination with the Central Reserve Police Force, Manipur Police and the state Forest Department.
Security forces detected and uprooted the illicit poppy crop, which officials estimated could have produced around 58 kg of opium with a market value running into several crores of rupees.
Authorities said the action is expected to significantly disrupt drug trafficking networks operating in the region.
During the drive, two temporary huts along with irrigation pipes, a spray pump and a water container found at the cultivation site were also destroyed.
