Joint Operation in Manipur Destroys Illegal Poppy Cultivation Spread Over 8 Acres

"Assam Rifles acting on specific intelligence inputs, conducted a joint anti-narcotics operation alongwith CRPF, Manipur Police and the Forest Department in the Sadim Hill Range, Senapati District, Manipur, on 24 February 2026. During the operation, illicit poppy cultivation spread over 8 acres was detected and destroyed. The crop had the potential to yield approximately 58 kg of opium, valued at multiple crores, dealing a major blow to drug trafficking networks in the region," Assam Rifles wrote on X.