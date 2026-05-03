Prohibitory Order in Udalguri Ahead of Assam Assembly Election 2026 Vote Counting to Ensure Peace

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: To ensure a smooth and peaceful vote-counting process for the Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2026, the Udalguri district administration has enforced a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The directive was issued by District Magistrate Jay Vikas, in view of maintaining law and order during the counting scheduled on May 4.

As per the order, all forms of processions, sloganeering, and political celebrations have been banned within counting centres. The use of loudspeakers, setting up of temporary stalls within 100 metres, and bursting of firecrackers are also strictly prohibited. Additionally, gatherings of five or more persons within a one-kilometre radius of counting centres have been restricted.

Authorities have also barred the entry of mobile phones, cameras, and electronic gadgets inside counting halls without official permission. Victory rallies after the declaration of results have been disallowed.

The administration has warned that violations will invite strict legal action under relevant laws, with officials directed to ensure effective enforcement across all constituencies in the district.

Also Read: Vote counting arrangements reviewed in Sivasagar ahead of Assembly Elections 2026