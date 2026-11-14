Kaziranga Accident: Government Announces Rs 9 Lakh Compensation for Victim's Family

Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on 14th November, announced Rs 9 lakh compensation for the next of kin of each person killed in the fatal Kaziranga road accident in Golaghat district. He also ordered a separate post-mortem examination of traveller driver Abdul Mujid to investigate whether a medical emergency contributed to the 13th November collision.

According to the compensation details announced by the Chief Minister, the financial assistance will come from three sources. The Chief Minister's Relief Fund will contribute Rs 5 lakh per deceased victim's family. The Prime Minister's Relief Fund will provide Rs 2 lakh, while the Assam Revenue Department will contribute another Rs 2 lakh.

Together, the three contributions will take the total financial assistance to Rs 9 lakh for each bereaved family. The announcement came a day after the fatal collision near Kaziranga in Golaghat district, which claimed 26 lives.

Alongside the compensation announcement, Sarma ordered a separate post-mortem examination of traveller driver Abdul Mujid. The examination will be conducted by specialist doctors to determine whether Mujid experienced a medical emergency before the collision.

AS per Chief Minister's explanation, doctors will investigate whether Mujid's diabetes caused a sudden drop in blood sugar levels or whether he suffered a cardiac arrest before the accident.

The medical examination is intended to establish whether either condition could have contributed to the crash. Mujid reportedly suffered from diabetes. However, the supplied information does not establish whether he experienced a medical emergency before the collision.

The fatal collision occurred on Friday,13th November , at approximately 3:15 pm near Hathikuli Tea Estate on National Highway 715 in the Rangajan area of Golaghat district.A minibus travelling towards Nagaon collided head-on with a container truck heading towards Upper Assam.

The impact claimed 26 lives and left around 20 passengers injured.

The accident prompted questions about the circumstances leading to the collision, including the possibility of a medical emergency involving the traveller driver. The separate post-mortem examination ordered by the Chief Minister will examine the driver's medical condition as part of the investigation into the circumstances preceding the crash.

The findings are expected to help establish whether a medical condition played a role in the accident. No conclusion about the driver's medical condition has been provided in the supplied information.