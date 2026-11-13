Shillong Literary Fest Fire Destroys Four Food Stalls at Ward's Lake

Guwahati: A fire broke out at the Ward's Lake venue of the Shillong Literary Fest 2026 in Shillong, Meghalaya, at around 8:30 pm on 12th November , destroying four food stalls and forcing organisers to suspend an ongoing musical programme. East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem confirmed the damage, while the cause of the fire remains undetermined.

As per East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem, four food stalls were gutted in the incident. The fire spread rapidly across temporary structures at the festival venue.

The incident occurred shortly after a talk show had concluded, while a musical programme was underway. Following the outbreak, festival organisers suspended the ongoing musical performance. The blaze was subsequently brought under control. No casualties have been reported in the information available about the incident.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem confirmed that four food stalls were completely gutted in the fire. The damage affected temporary food stalls operating within the literary festival venue. However, the total financial impact of the incident has not yet been determined.

The available information does not specify whether any other structures or property were damaged in the blaze. The incident disrupted the festival's musical programme, with organisers suspending the performance as the fire affected the venue.

At the time, the festival had moved from a talk show to a musical programme. The blaze interrupted the ongoing event, prompting organisers to suspend the performance. The fire was brought under control. However, no official explanation has been established regarding what triggered the blaze.

The immediate impact reported so far includes the destruction of four food stalls and the suspension of the musical programme. The exact cause of the Shillong Literary Fest fire has not been officially established in the available information.

The estimated financial losses are also yet to be assessed. No additional verbatim statements from police officials or festival organisers have been provided regarding the cause or extent of the damage. Further information about the incident, including the cause of the fire and the final damage assessment, remains awaited.