Himanta Biswa Sarma Reviews Police Infrastructure, Training Facilities in Golaghat

Guwahati: The Chief Minister, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed ongoing infrastructure development at the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy (LBPA) in Golaghat, as part of efforts to transform the institution into a state-of-the-art training centre meeting national standards.

During his visit, Sarma took stock of the progress of various infrastructure projects at the academy and reviewed measures aimed at modernising its training facilities.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, also assessed the infrastructure and facilities of police stations, police battalions and Model Police Lines across four districts. He further reviewed the functioning and preparedness of the newly constituted Smart Response Unit.

The review focused on strengthening the state’s police infrastructure, upgrading training facilities and improving the operational preparedness of the Assam Police. The proposed upgrades at the LBPA are aimed at providing modern training facilities and creating an environment equipped to meet evolving policing requirements.

The review comes as the Assam government continues efforts to modernise the police force and strengthen its infrastructure and response capabilities across the state.