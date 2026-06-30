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Himanta Biswa Sarma Reviews Rs 800-Crore Redevelopment of RG Baruah Sports Complex

During his visit, the Chief Minister reviewed the progress of the construction work and directed officials to ensure that the project is completed within the stipulated timeline without compromising on quality
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Himanta Biswa Sarma Reviews Rs 800-Crore Redevelopment of RG Baruah Sports Complex
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Guwahati: Today, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inspected the ongoing redevelopment of the RG Baruah Sports Complex in Guwahati, a flagship project worth Rs 800 crore that aims to transform the venue into a world-class sporting hub.

During his visit, the Chief Minister reviewed the progress of the construction work and directed officials to ensure that the project is completed within the stipulated timeline without compromising on quality. He emphasised the importance of maintaining high construction standards to deliver a modern sports facility capable of meeting international benchmarks.

The ambitious redevelopment project includes the construction of a state-of-the-art football stadium along with modern multi-sport infrastructure designed to cater to a wide range of sporting disciplines. Once completed, the upgraded complex is expected to significantly enhance Assam's sports ecosystem by providing world-class training and competition facilities for athletes.

The project is also expected to play a key role in nurturing young sporting talent across the state while strengthening Assam's capacity to host major national and international sporting events. The redevelopment of the RG Baruah Sports Complex is considered a major step towards promoting sports infrastructure and positioning Assam as an emerging destination for competitive sports in India.

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