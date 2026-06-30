Government Extends Cashless Dialysis in Private Hospitals Till September 2026

Guwhati: Today, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the state government has extended the cashless dialysis facility for eligible patients in empanelled private hospitals under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) and Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana (MMJAY) until 30th September.

Sharing the update on social media platform twitter, the Chief Minister said the decision has been taken to ensure uninterrupted treatment for nephrology patients requiring regular dialysis. He assured beneficiaries that the extension would enable them to continue receiving cashless dialysis services at empanelled private hospitals without any disruption.

As per the announcement, the existing arrangement will remain in force until 30th September 2026. After this date, cashless dialysis treatment under PMJAY and MMJAY will be available only in public hospitals.

The Chief Minister also clarified that there will be no restrictions or changes to dialysis services provided in government hospitals, ensuring that eligible patients will continue to receive treatment without interruption.

The extension is expected to provide relief to thousands of dialysis patients across Assam by ensuring continued access to life-saving treatment while strengthening healthcare support under the state's flagship health insurance schemes.