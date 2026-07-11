Himanta Biswa Sarma Says Assam Eyes Top Spot in India's Pineapple Production

Guwahati: Today, the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state is striving to become India's largest producer of pineapples, highlighting the superior quality of the fruit grown in different regions of Assam.

In a post on Social Media twitter, the Chief Minister said he had been sampling pineapples from Goalpara, Karbi Anglong and Cachar, adding that the Cachar variety impressed him with its tangy flavour and its "zero-waste circular farming model".

"Goalpara, Karbi Anglong and Cachar , I've been sampling pineapples from across Assam. The Cachar variant from yesterday stood out for its tangy flavour and a zero-waste circular farming model. We're already India's second-largest pineapple producer. We're coming for No. 1," Sarma wrote.

The Chief Minister's remarks reflect the Assam Government's continued focus on strengthening the horticulture sector and promoting value-added agricultural practices across the state.

Pineapple cultivation is a major source of livelihood for farmers in several districts, particularly in the Barak Valley and the hill districts, including Karbi Anglong. The government has been encouraging farmers to adopt modern cultivation techniques, improve market access and expand value-added processing to enhance their income.

By highlighting the "zero-waste circular farming model" adopted in Cachar, Sarma also drew attention to sustainable agricultural practices that maximise resource utilisation while minimising waste.

Assam is currently India's second-largest producer of pineapples, and the state aims to further boost production through improved farming practices, better infrastructure and increased market opportunities for growers.