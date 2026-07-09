Meghalaya to Showcase Pineapples at New Delhi Festival to Boost Farmers' Markets

Guwahati: The Government of Meghalaya will organise the fourth edition of the Meghalaya Pineapple Festival at Dilli Haat in New Delhi from 10th July to 12th July, showcasing the state's internationally acclaimed pineapples while creating new market opportunities for farmers.

Organised by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, the three-day festival serves as the state's flagship platform for connecting pineapple growers with consumers, retailers, institutional buyers, food businesses and export markets. The initiative aims to strengthen the entire agricultural value chain, from production and aggregation to branding, logistics, value addition and exports, ensuring better returns for farmers.

The festival forms part of the Meghalaya government's Vision@2032 strategy to transform agriculture into a key driver of economic growth. It also aligns with the Meghalaya State Organic Mission, a Rs 295-crore programme that aims to bring one lakh hectares under certified organic cultivation by 2028, benefiting more than 90,000 farmers.

Meghalaya's pineapples are renowned for their exceptional sweetness, low acidity and Brix value of 16–18°, making them among the sweetest in India. The fruit has also gained international recognition through exports to Lulu Hypermarkets in Dubai and the UAE, with farmer-producer organisations such as Jirang Organic Agro FPO helping local growers access overseas markets.

As per the state government, fresh pineapple sales at the festival increased from 7.7 metric tonnes in 2023 to 15.4 metric tonnes in 2025. Farmer groups have also secured business partnerships with Reliance Fresh, Amazon Karigar, Safal Foods Pvt. Ltd. and Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters.

The festival will be inaugurated on 10th July by Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia, while Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma will attend as the guest of honour.

The inaugural programme will feature interactions with pineapple farmers and entrepreneurs, the screening of a documentary on Meghalaya's pineapples, the signing of Memoranda of Understanding with Flipkart and National E-Markets Limited (NeML) to expand market access, and the release of a commemorative publication titled Meghalaya Pineapple: A Four-Edition Journey.

Visitors will have the opportunity to purchase fresh pineapples directly from farmer groups, sample value-added products and interact with entrepreneurs and producer collectives. Cultural performances by artists from the Chief Minister's Meghalaya Grassroots Music Programme (MGMP) will also showcase the state's rich cultural heritage alongside its agricultural excellence.