Himanta Biswa Sarma Says Polygamy Will Disqualify People from Government Benefits in Assam

Guwahati: Today, the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that people practising polygamy in any form will no longer be eligible to avail themselves of government welfare schemes and benefits in the state.

In a post shared on social media, the Chief Minister said the Assam Government has decided to adopt a stricter approach towards the practice of polygamy as part of its broader efforts to promote social reform and ensure better implementation of public welfare policies.

"Polygamy in any form will not be allowed in Assam. Those indulging in it will henceforth not be eligible for any Government schemes and benefits," Sarma stated in his post.

The announcement signals the government's intention to link eligibility for various welfare programmes with compliance with the proposed policy. However, the Chief Minister did not specify when the decision would come into effect or provide details on the mechanism for its implementation.

The statement comes amid the Assam Government's continued emphasis on reforms relating to personal laws and social practices. Further guidelines and official notifications are expected to clarify the scope of the policy, including the government schemes that may be affected.