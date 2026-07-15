Himanta Biswa Sarma Unveils Major Healthcare, Infrastructure and Employment Plans in Assam Assembly

Guwahati: Today, the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a series of major initiatives in healthcare, infrastructure, power and employment while replying to the discussion on the State Budget during the eighth day of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

The Chief Minister announced that a medical college will be established in Mankachar within the next five years, with the aim of strengthening healthcare infrastructure in western Assam and improving access to quality medical education and healthcare services.

He also said the government plans to generate employment opportunities for around one lakh youths through the development of satellite cities, which are expected to emerge as new hubs of economic growth, investment and urban expansion.

Highlighting the state's energy ambitions, Sarma said Assam has set a target of generating 8,457 MW of electricity, a substantial increase from the earlier generation capacity of 450 MW. He noted that the enhanced power generation capacity would support industrial development and meet the state's growing energy requirements.

The Chief Minister further announced that the government intends to invest nearly Rs 2 lakh crore over the next five years to strengthen Assam's transport infrastructure. The proposed investment will focus on expanding railway networks, improving road connectivity and developing aviation infrastructure to boost economic growth and enhance connectivity across the state.

The announcements formed part of the government's long-term development roadmap presented during the ongoing Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly, with the Chief Minister reiterating the government's commitment to accelerating Assam's infrastructure development, creating employment opportunities and improving public services across the state.