Himanta Biswa Sarma Set for Second Term as NDA Crosses Majority Mark in Assam Trends

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma appears set to continue in office for a second consecutive term, as early trends from the Assembly election counting show the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) comfortably crossing the majority mark.

According to Election Commission trends, the NDA has surged ahead in 97 out of 126 constituencies, indicating a strong public mandate in favour of the ruling alliance. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alone is leading in 78 seats, reaffirming its dominant position in the state’s political landscape.

The performance has effectively positioned Himanta Biswa Sarma for another term as Chief Minister, with the alliance securing a clear majority well above the required 64-seat mark. Since taking office in 2021, Sarma has been a central figure in Assam politics, steering the BJP’s governance agenda and strengthening the party’s organisational reach across the state.

Within the NDA, allies have also contributed to the strong showing. The Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) is leading in 10 seats, while the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) is ahead in 9 constituencies, further consolidating the alliance’s position.

On the opposition side, the Congress is trailing with leads in 24 seats, while its ally Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) is ahead in one constituency. Smaller regional parties and independents have also made limited gains in early trends, including Raijor Dal with 2 seats, UPPL with 1, AIUDF with 1, while CPI(M) and JMM are each leading in one seat.

Although counting is still underway and final results may bring minor changes, the early picture clearly indicates a strong continuation of NDA rule in Assam. Political observers say the trends reflect voter approval of the current government’s policies and leadership, particularly under Sarma’s administration.

If the trends hold, Assam is set to witness a continuation of the BJP-led governance model under Himanta Biswa Sarma, marking a politically significant second term for the incumbent Chief Minister.