Assam Counting Update: BJP Takes Early Lead in 24 Seats, Congress Trails; Regional Parties Make Gains

The counting of votes for the Assam Assembly elections is underway, with early trends indicating a strong lead for the BJP across the state. As per the latest updates, the BJP is ahead in 24 constituencies, establishing an early advantage over its rivals.

Key BJP candidates leading in their respective seats include Ranjeet Kumar Dass in Bhowanipur-Sorbhog, Pijush Hazarika in Jagiroad, Paramananda Rajbongshi in Sipajhar, and Rupak Sarmah in Nagaon-Batadraba. Other prominent BJP leaders in the lead are Pallab Lochan Das (Biswanath), Ranoj Pegu (Dhemaji), Prasanta Phukan (Dibrugarh), Ajanta Neog (Golaghat), and Mrinal Saikia (Khumtai), among others.

The Congress party is currently leading in 5 seats, with candidates such as Md. Nurul Islam (Srijangram), Abdul Khaleque (Mandia), Jakir Hussain Sikdar (Pakabetbari), Rijumoni Talukdar (Mangaldai), and Utpal Bania (Raha) holding early advantages.

Regional parties have also made their presence felt in the ongoing count. The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) is leading in 3 seats, including Barpeta, Dimoria, and Kaliabor. Meanwhile, the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) is ahead in 2 constituencies - Bajali and Morigaon.

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has opened its account with a lead in Dalgaon, where Mazibur Rahman is currently ahead.

While these are early trends and the final results may shift as counting progresses, the BJP’s current lead suggests a strong performance in the initial rounds. Political observers are closely watching how the situation evolves as more rounds of counting are completed across constituencies.