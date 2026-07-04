Himanta Biswa Sarma Shares Viral Skyscraper Image to Highlight Assam's Rapid Growth

Guwahati: Today, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a striking image on social media highlighting the state's rapid development, coinciding with the celebration of Independence Day in the United States.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister shared a photograph featuring the internationally known Russian rooftopping duo, Angela Nikolau and Ivan Kuznetsov, standing atop a skyscraper while unfurling a large blue banner reading, "Assam: India's Fastest Growing State." The dramatic image quickly drew widespread attention online.

The duo recently made international headlines after they were arrested for climbing to the summit of New York City's Empire State Building. During the climb, Ivan Kuznetsov reportedly proposed to Angela Nikolau at the top of the 1,454-foot skyscraper. The couple also displayed a banner carrying the message, "When the power of love beats the love of power the world knows peace."

By sharing a digitally customised version of the image on 4th July, the day the United States celebrates Independence Day, the Chief Minister appeared to project Assam's development narrative to a global audience.

The post forms part of the Assam government's continued efforts to showcase the state's progress in sectors such as infrastructure, investment, industry, tourism, healthcare and education. Sarma has frequently used social media to highlight developmental initiatives and promote Assam as one of India's fastest-growing states and an emerging destination for investment.