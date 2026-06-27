Sunil Gavaskar Proposes International Marathon in Guwahati; CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Extends Support

Guwahati: Today, Renowned cricketer Sunil Gavaskar met Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and proposed organising an international marathon in Guwahati on the lines of the Tokyo Marathon’25

During the meeting, Gavaskar suggested that Guwahati should host world-class marathon to promote sports, tourism and the city's growing profile as an international sporting destination.The meeting was also attended by Devajit Ion Saikia

Responding to the proposal, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed the idea and said the Assam Government would be pleased to host such an event. He added that the proposal would be examined in detail to assess its feasibility.

The proposed marathon, modelled on the Tokyo Marathon’25 , is expected to boost sports tourism and attract both domestic and international participants if approved.