Traffic Violations Surge in Guwahati as Drink-Driving Cases Rise increased

Guwahati: Guwahati witnessed a sharp rise in traffic rule violations in May, with cases of drink-driving, helmetless riding and wrong-side driving increasing significantly compared with the previous month, according to data released by the city traffic police.

The most alarming increase was recorded in drink-driving cases . Cases surged from just 41 in April to 396 in May, reflecting a nearly high rise. Traffic police warned that driving under the influence remains one of the leading causes of serious road accidents and fatalities.

Helmet violations among two-wheeler riders also rose sharply, increasing from 7,309 cases in April to 11,859 in May. Of the total violations detected in May, 8,230 were identified through the Integrated Traffic Management System, underlining the growing role of technology in traffic enforcement.

Driving in Wrong-side has climbed from 526 cases in April to 963 in May. Police team repeatedly warned that driving against the flow of traffic poses a serious threat to both motorists and pedestrians.

Other violations also registered increases. Seat belt offences rose from 52 cases in April to 90 in May, while incidents of triple riding on motorcycles increased from 113 to 130. The use of mobile phones while driving went up from 22 to 31 cases, and vehicles found with prohibited black-tinted window glass increased dramatically from nine cases to 92.

The enforcement drive also saw stricter action against repeat and serious offenders. Only two driving licences were seized or suspended in April, compared with 223 in May.

Revenue generated through e-challans rose from Rs 2.30 crore in April to Rs 3.01 crore in May. Legal action also intensified, with the number of cases forwarded to courts increasing from 123 to 1,107 during the same period.

Deputy Commissioner of Police revealed that the primary objective of enforcement is not to generate revenue but to create awareness and save lives. Despite continuous awareness campaigns, many motorists continue to disregard traffic regulations.

Traffic police states that the traffic department will continue combining ITMS-based monitoring with on-ground enforcement to improve compliance, reduce accidents and encourage safer road behaviour across Guwahati.