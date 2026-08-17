Himanta Biswa Sarma Slams Congress Over Kaziranga ESZ, Says Ground Reality Must Be Understood

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday has defended the proposed changes to the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) around Kaziranga National Park, arguing that maintaining a blanket 10-kilometre restriction could severely affect people living in areas surrounding the park.

Addressing the media, Sarma criticised the Congress for opposing the proposed reduction and said the debate should focus on the interests of residents rather than politics.

The Chief Minister said the existing default 10-km ESZ could create difficulties for settlements and commercial establishments located between Bokakhat and Kaliabor. He maintained that the zone would be revised to between 1 km and 3 km in line with directions issued by the Supreme Court.

Sarma pointed out that people living in the region had been raising concerns over the restrictions for several years. According to him, residents of Bokakhat and Kaliabor had also approached the Supreme Court, fearing that a wider ESZ could affect their homes, businesses and livelihoods.

He questioned the practical consequences of retaining such a large protected zone, asking where residents would go if they were forced to leave areas around Kaziranga.

The Chief Minister also aimed at Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi over his opposition to the proposed changes, saying the ground realities faced by communities living around Kaziranga needed to be understood before taking a position on the issue.

Sarma further argued that the impact of a 10-km ESZ would extend beyond residential areas and could affect major economic infrastructure in the region, including the Numaligarh Refinery.

On the proposal involving Vantara, Sarma said the organisation had offered technical assistance to Assam for setting up hospitals to treat injured elephants. He clarified that Vantara had not proposed to independently operate such facilities in the state.

The Chief Minister said human-elephant conflict remains a recurring concern in Assam, with elephants often sustaining injuries during such incidents. He said the government would examine the proposal before taking a final decision.

Sarma said the state would welcome the assistance if it was found suitable and beneficial for Assam.