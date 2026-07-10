Himanta Biswa Sarma Slams Painters Over Removal of Zubeen Garg Mural

Guwahati: The Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has strongly criticised a group of painters allegedly associated with the Students' Federation of India (SFI) for removing a mural of Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg, warning that they would no longer be allowed to paint on public flyovers and could face legal action.

The controversy arose after two painters reportedly erased a portrait of Zubeen Garg, claiming they did not recognise the singer as they believed the artwork did not accurately resemble him.

Reacting to the incident on 10th July, Sarma announced that a single, unanimously approved photograph of Zubeen Garg would be selected as the standard reference for all future public murals to avoid similar controversies. He added that Garima Saikia Garg would provide signed reference photographs of the late singer for artists to replicate in public spaces.

The Chief Minister also criticised the painters for frequently depicting Argentine revolutionary Che Guevara on public walls, questioning the relevance of such artwork in Assam.

"They begin painting for free as soon as flyovers are constructed. Why paint Che Guevara everywhere when he has no connection with Assam?" Sarma said.

Referring to the Ganeshguri blast site, he said murals at such locations should instead honour victims of terrorism and convey strong anti-terrorism messages.

Warning of strict action, the Chief Minister said the group would no longer be permitted to paint on public flyovers and added that those responsible could face arrest if they continued such activities.