Fast-Track Court Hearing in Zubeen Garg Murder Case Remains Suspended for a Week

Guwahati: Proceedings in the fast-track court hearing the Zubeen Garg murder case have been suspended for a week from today as the presiding judge is on leave.

As a result of the adjournment, the court was unable to record the statements of key witnesses, including Zubeen Garg's sister, Dr Palmee Borthakur, and friend, Jayanta Kakoti, which had been scheduled for Monday. Their testimonies are considered crucial to the ongoing trial.

Court officers said the fast-track court will resume proceedings next Monday, with the hearing set to continue from 13th July.

The temporary suspension is expected to delay the examination of witnesses, but the trial will proceed once the court resumes its regular schedule.