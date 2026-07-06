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Fast-Track Court Hearing in Zubeen Garg Murder Case Remains Suspended for a Week

The Court officers said the fast-track court will resume proceedings next Monday, with the hearing set to continue from 13th July
Zubeen Garg Murder Case
Fast-Track Court Hearing in Zubeen Garg Murder Case Remains Suspended for a Week
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Guwahati: Proceedings in the fast-track court hearing the Zubeen Garg murder case have been suspended for a week from  today as the presiding judge is on leave.

As a result of the adjournment, the court was unable to record the statements of key witnesses, including Zubeen Garg's sister, Dr Palmee Borthakur, and friend, Jayanta Kakoti, which had been scheduled for Monday. Their testimonies are considered crucial to the ongoing trial.

Court officers said the fast-track court will resume proceedings next Monday, with the hearing set to continue from 13th  July.

The temporary suspension is expected to delay the examination of witnesses, but the trial will proceed once the court resumes its regular schedule.

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