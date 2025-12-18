Himanta Biswa Sarma Targets Cong, Says Party Not Serious About Next Two Assam Polls

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday took a sharp swipe at the Congress, alleging that the party has effectively given up on the upcoming Assembly elections and is instead focusing on the distant future.
While speaking to reporters in Guwahati, the Chief Minister claimed that the Congress is no longer seriously preparing for the 2026 and 2031 Assembly polls and is instead looking ahead to 2036. He suggested that the party’s current political strategy reflects a lack of confidence in its prospects over the next decade.
“The Congress is preparing with an eye on the year 2036 so that a Congress government can be formed then,” Sarma said, adding that the party had already conceded the next two Assembly elections.
The Chief Minister further alleged that Congress is relying heavily on a fixed vote base rather than expanding its support among voters. According to him, this core
vote bank remains intact regardless of candidate selection or campaign strategy.
“One vote bank is certain. Whether the Congress fields candidates or not, even if it brings MLAs from as far as Tamil Nadu, it will still get a fixed number of votes,” he added.
Sarma also asserted that beyond this assured support base, the opposition party appears to be making little effort to build momentum or connect with voters ahead of the 2026 and 2031 elections.
“Apart from that, I do not think they are making any serious attempt for the year 2026 and 2031,” he added.
The remarks come amid ongoing political sparring between the ruling BJP and the Congress in Assam, as parties begin to position themselves ahead of the next Assembly election.