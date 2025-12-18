Tripura Police Arrest Three from Assam Over Dharmanagar Delivery Boy Assault

Agartala: Tripura Police on Thursday apprehended three individuals, including two women, from Assam in connection with the assault of a young delivery executive in Dharmanagar, an incident that allegedly led to his death by suicide, said officials.
The arrested persons have been identified as Sushmita Bhattacharjee, Sangita Bhattacharjee and Sourav Bhattacharjee. Two other accused named Meghadeep Bhattacharjee and Piu Dhar are still missing.
The incident occurred on December 14, when the delivery worker was allegedly attacked and publicly humiliated by five individuals at his workplace.
A senior police officer said the three accused were apprehended from Assam’s Sribhumi district with the support of Assam Police.
“They will be brought to Dharmanagar and produced before the court for further legal proceedings,” the officer added.
The deceased, identified as 23-year-old Prasenjit Sarkar, was a resident of Dharmanagar in North Tripura district. He was employed with a private courier service and was the sole earning member of his family.
Family members alleged that the altercation began over a dispute related to the delivery of a parcel. During the confrontation, Sarkar was allegedly assaulted by three women and two men. The accused are also alleged to have recorded the incident on their mobile phones and circulated the video on social media.
The circulation of the video reportedly subjected the young man to widespread humiliation, causing severe emotional trauma. Locals and family members said the incident took a heavy toll on his mental health and dignity.
Unable to bear the distress, Sarkar allegedly died by suicide later that day, leaving behind his mother and family in deep grief.
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who also holds the Home portfolio, earlier said that a detailed investigation was underway. He assured that strict action would be taken and that justice would be ensured at the earliest.