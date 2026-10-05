Himanta Biswa Sarma to Inaugurate Bongaigaon Medical College and Hospital

Guwahati: Today, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is scheduled to inaugurate the newly constructed Bongaigaon Medical College and Hospital, along with the newly built Integrated District Commissioner’s Office in Bongaigaon.

The twin inaugurations are part of a Rs 711-crore development package aimed at strengthening healthcare, education and administrative infrastructure in the district and surrounding areas.

The Bongaigaon Medical College and Hospital has been constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 611 crore, while the Integrated District Commissioner’s Office has been built at a cost of Rs 50 crore. The medical college is expected to expand access to medical education and healthcare services, while the integrated administrative complex will bring key government functions under one roof, improving convenience and efficiency.

During the programme, foundation stones will also be laid for several educational projects. These include an Adarsha Residential School at Kakripara in Abhayapuri, estimated at Rs 30 crore; Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Adarsha Mahavidyalaya at Tulungia, costing Rs 11 crore; Srijangan Nath Vidyamandir (English Medium) in Abhayapuri, costing Rs 6 crore; and an Adarsha Secondary School Birjhora Student Hostel, estimated at Rs 3 crore.

The Chief Minister will also unveil the renovated and beautified statue at Silaidaka Ghat in Bongaigaon, undertaken at a cost of Rs 34 lakh.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Keshab Mahanta, Bongaigaon MLA Phani Bhusan Choudhury, Union Minister of State Rameswar Teli, MP Queen Oja and other dignitaries are expected to attend the ceremony.