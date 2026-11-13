Himanta Biswa Sarma to Inaugurate Rs 99-Crore Projects in Biswanath

Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma is scheduled to inaugurate two infrastructure projects worth Rs 99 crore in Biswanath Chariali on 13th November 2026. The projects include an Integrated District Commissioner's Office and a District Sports Complex, aimed at improving administrative services and expanding sports facilities in Biswanath district.

As per the announcement shared by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO Assam), the inauguration programme is scheduled for 3 PM, today.

The event will take place at the Integrated District Commissioner's Office and Kachari Maidan in Biswanath Chariali, Assam. Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma will attend as the chief guest, with MLA Shri Utpal Bora also associated with the programme.

The Government of Assam is undertaking both projects as part of efforts to strengthen administrative infrastructure and sports facilities in the district. The CMO described the projects as setting new milestones of development in Biswanath, highlighting their role in improving public service delivery and sports infrastructure.

The Integrated District Commissioner's Office has been constructed at a reported cost of Rs 52 crore. The proposed facility is a G+3 building designed to bring various revenue and administrative services under one roof.

The integrated arrangement is intended to strengthen public service delivery by bringing different administrative functions together in a single location. The project forms the administrative infrastructure component of the Rs 99-crore development initiative in Biswanath.

By consolidating revenue and administrative services, the facility aims to provide a more integrated arrangement for accessing government services. The District Sports Complex, developed at a cost of Rs 47 crore, is the second major component of the infrastructure initiative.

The complex will feature facilities for athletics, swimming, football and indoor games, providing multiple sporting options within the district.

Its main facilities will include:

400-metre athletic track: Dedicated infrastructure for track and field activities.

50-metre Olympic-size swimming pool: A swimming facility designed to Olympic-size dimensions.

Football field: Space for football activities.

Indoor games facilities: Infrastructure for indoor sporting activities.

The complex is intended to expand access to sports infrastructure in Biswanath and provide facilities for different sporting disciplines.

The combined investment in the Integrated DC Office and District Sports Complex stands at Rs 99 crore.

The administrative building accounts for Rs 52 crore, while the sports complex represents an investment of Rs 47 crore. Together, the projects cover two areas of district infrastructure: public administration and sports development.

The two facilities are intended to strengthen Biswanath's administrative and sporting infrastructure. The Integrated DC Office aims to bring revenue and administrative services under one roof, while the District Sports Complex will offer facilities for athletics, swimming, football and indoor games.

The inauguration programme on 13th November, marks the scheduled opening of these two projects, with a combined investment of Rs 99 crore.