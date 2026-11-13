Japanese Delegation Visits Mangaldai to Explore Food as Medicine Research

Drarrang: A 15-member delegation from Japan, comprising five scientists and ten entrepreneurs, visited Mangaldai in Assam's Darrang district on Friday, November 13, 2026, to explore the medicinal properties of indigenous foods under the research theme "Food as Medicine."

The visiting team held discussions with SRD Group Director Anupam Deka on food processing and potential business collaboration.

The Japanese delegation travelled to India specifically to study the medicinal value of regional foods. Mangaldai, in Darrang district, became a meeting point for the visiting researchers and entrepreneurs to explore opportunities connected with Assam's indigenous food resources.

The discussions centred on the concept of "Food as Medicine", which examines the potential health and medicinal properties of food. The visit also brought together scientific research interests and commercial opportunities in the food-processing sector.

The delegation's composition included five scientists and ten entrepreneurs, combining research and business representation from Japan.

During their visit, the Japanese team held discussions with Anupam Deka, Director of SRD Group and an Assam Gaurav awardee.

According to the supplied reporter information, the discussions covered food processing, the potential value of indigenous food products and possible business collaboration between the Japanese visitors and Assam-based industry.

The proposed engagement could create opportunities for further interaction between researchers and entrepreneurs interested in the region's agro-processing sector.

No verbatim statements from Deka or members of the Japanese delegation were included in the initial news bulletin. Therefore, no direct quotations have been added. SRD Group, based in Mangaldai, is the local industrial host for the Japanese delegation.

According to the supplied background information, the company operates across 17 food and beverage factories in Assam and employs more than 4,000 people.

The company's existing manufacturing and agro-processing operations provide the industrial context for discussions about potential research and commercial partnerships.

The visit also brings attention to the Sumitra Agrotech Food Park, which SRD Group is developing with planned investments exceeding ₹200 crore, according to the reporter's notes.

The discussions in Mangaldai focused on exploring possible connections between Japanese research interests and Assam's food-processing industry.

The Japanese delegation's interest in indigenous food and its medicinal properties could open avenues for further research and commercial engagement, although no confirmed agreement, investment commitment or joint venture was specified in the initial bulletin.

For Assam's agro-processing sector, the interaction provides an opportunity to connect local industrial capabilities with international scientific and entrepreneurial interests.

Further developments will depend on the outcomes of discussions between the visiting delegation and SRD Group.