Assam : Newlywed Woman Found Dead at Home in Lakhimpur

Guwahati: A newly woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her residence in Barpathar Chariali, Narayanpur, in Lakhimpur district, today at wee hours. The deceased, identified as Bonti Saikia, was the wife of Devasish Saikia, a teacher appointed through the Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET). As per reports, she was found hanging in the bedroom.

Devasish reportedly rushed her to Narayanpur Model Hospital in the early hours of the morning. However, doctors advised that she be shifted to Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital, where she was declared dead.

Bonti Saikia was employed as a General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) nurse at Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital.

The couple had married around two months ago after being in a long-term relationship. Neighbours and friends alleged that they frequently had disputes, although the circumstances leading to her death remain unclear.

Police reached the scene and launched an investigation. The body was taken into custody at Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital, where arrangements were made for a post-mortem examination.

The exact circumstances surrounding her death have yet to be established. Police are investigating the case to determine whether it was a suicide or involved any foul play.