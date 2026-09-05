Himanta Biswa Sarma : UN Recognition Will Boost Assam’s Fight Against Child Marriage

Guwahati: The Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said the United Nations’ declaration of 27th November as the International Day for the Elimination of Child, Early and Forced Marriage reinforced the state’s long-standing campaign against the practice.

In a post on Twitter, Sarma said child and forced marriage had no place in society and called for strict action against those involved. He highlighted Assam’s efforts over the past few years, claiming that more than 12,000 cases had been registered and over 11,000 people arrested in connection with child marriage.

Sarma also claimed that the incidence of child marriage had fallen by 81 per cent across 20 districts, alongside a significant decline in teenage pregnancies and an increase in female enrolment in higher education.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also said the state had already announced plans to launch an “unapologetic campaign” against child and forced marriage throughout November, with the government determined to bring perpetrators to justice.

He said the UN declaration demonstrated that Assam’s campaign was part of a wider global effort to eliminate the practice.

“Assam’s fight against child marriage ignited a national narrative, and now carries the weight of global recognition,” Sarma said, reiterating his commitment to a society free from child marriage.