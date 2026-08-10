Himanta Biswa Sarma Visits and Reviews Construction Progress of Zubeen Kshetra in Sonapur

Guwahati: Today, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, visited Zubeen Kshetra at Sonapur on the outskirts of Guwahati to review the progress of construction work at the memorial complex dedicated to late singer Zubeen Garg.

Sarma was accompanied by senior Public Works Department (PWD) officials, along with ministers Pijush Hazarika and Kaushik Rai and local MLA Tapan Kumar Das.

Interacting with media reporters, Sarma said construction of the boundary wall is expected to be completed by September or October this year. Following this, work on the museum and open-air theatre is expected to begin. The visit marked Sarma’s second inspection of Zubeen Kshetra since taking oath as Assam Chief Minister for a second consecutive term.

Earlier in the day, Sarma visited Guwahati Science City at Sonapur to review the progress of Phase II of the project. He announced that the state government would provide an additional Rs 100 crore for Phase IV, which will include a musical fountain, convention centre and parking facilities.

As per the Chief Minister’s Office, Guwahati Science City is expected to be fully completed in an “enhanced, engaging form” by March 2027.