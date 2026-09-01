Himanta Biswa Sarma Visits Sonapur Accident Site, Announces Rs 5 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Each Victim’s Family

Guwahati: Today, Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the accident site of Sonapur on 31st August after a tragic road collision that claimed the lives of six people and left several others injured.

The accident occurred on the Guwahati-Sonapur stretch of the National Highway at Nalagedera when a 26-seater passenger traveller, carrying people from Nagaon towards Guwahati, collided head-on with an oncoming truck.

As per information, a tyre of the traveller reportedly burst after the vehicle hit a pothole, causing the driver to lose control. The vehicle then crossed the road divider and crashed into the truck travelling in the opposite direction.

The collision severely damaged the traveller, leaving several passengers injured. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, while Khetri Police reached the spot and assisted in the rescue operation. After his visit, Chief Minister Sarma announced a one-time ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the six deceased.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.