Sonapur: Another Bus Accident Reported at Khetri

Guwahati: Today, morning another road accident was reported at Khetri in Sonapur, raising fresh concerns over the poor condition of National Highway 27.

As per reports, a passenger bus named ‘Aziba’, bearing registration number AS-05 AC-8786, was travelling towards Lakhimpur from Dhemaji when it met with an accident at Khetri. The exact circumstances of the incident and whether anyone was injured were not immediately clear.

The incident comes a day after a fatal road accident on the same stretch of National Highway 27. On 30th August , seven people were killed after a passenger Traveller reportedly collided head-on with a truck at Khetri. Reports suggested that the Traveller fell into a large pothole before crashing into the truck.

On Monday morning, 31st August , another passenger bus and a truck were reportedly stranded on the same stretch after getting stuck in potholes.

The repeated incidents have raised concerns among people over road safety and the condition of the highway, particularly the presence of large potholes.