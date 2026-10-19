Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Mother Mrinalini Devi Attends Durga Puja Celebrations at Salmara

Guwahati: On the auspicious occasion of Maha Ashtami, Mrinalini Devi, mother of the Chief Minister, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the 82nd public Durga Puja celebration at Salmara in Kamrup district. During the religious gathering, she emphasized the importance of imparting spiritual knowledge to the younger generation and children to build a morally strong and enlightened society.

Mrinalini Devi urged the Puja organizers to take initiatives to spread spiritual awareness among children and young people. She highlighted that spiritual education plays a significant role in shaping character, nurturing positive values, and encouraging individuals to lead a disciplined and responsible life.

She further stressed that spiritual thinking and awareness are essential to freeing society from the grip of superstition, immoral behaviour, and other social evils. She conveyed the message that guiding the younger generation towards spirituality can help them distinguish between right and wrong while fostering compassion, respect, and harmony in society.

The 82nd public Durga Puja celebration at Salmara was marked by religious devotion and the observance of Maha Ashtami, one of the most significant days of the Durga Puja festival. Her message highlighted the need to preserve spiritual values and pass them on to future generations for the betterment of society.