Assam: Fake Godman Accused of Robbery in Lumding During Durga Puja

Guwahati: A tense situation was reported at No. 1 Hatikhuwa in Lumding, during Durga Puja after a group of men, allegedly posing as Hindu fake god man, were accused of drugging a woman and robbing her of money.

As per allegations, the men, reportedly from outside Assam, approached a woman identified as Kunki Devi and allegedly administered an intoxicating substance to her. The woman is said to have lost consciousness, after which the accused allegedly took her money.

The incident sparked tension in the locality, drawing the attention of residents and members of the Bajrang Dal. The group reportedly detained the accused and subsequently handed them over to the police for further action.

However, the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear. The allegations against the men, including their alleged involvement in the robbery and the substance purportedly administered to the woman, are yet to be independently verified.

The incident has raised concerns among local people amid the ongoing Durga Puja celebrations. Police are expected to investigate the matter and establish the sequence of events.

Further details, including the identities of the accused and any official statement from the police, are awaited.