Assam Faces Demographic Change as Miya Population Rises, CM Sarma Claims

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that the Miya community’s population is projected to rise to nearly 38 percent, potentially making it the largest group in the state. Addressing a public meeting in Dibrugarh, the Chief Minister urged the introduction of new legislation in the State Assembly to protect the rights and identity of Assam’s indigenous communities.

He stressed that the security of the indigenous population depends on maintaining firm action against illegal encroachments, referring to the ongoing eviction drives in Goalpara and Behali as necessary steps to preserve community lands and resources.