Assam Faces Demographic Change as Miya Population Rises, CM Sarma Claims

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that the Miya community’s population is projected to rise to nearly 38 percent, potentially making it the largest group in the state. Addressing a public meeting in Dibrugarh, the Chief Minister urged the introduction of new legislation in the State Assembly to protect the rights and identity of Assam’s indigenous communities.
He stressed that the security of the indigenous population depends on maintaining firm action against illegal encroachments, referring to the ongoing eviction drives in Goalpara and Behali as necessary steps to preserve community lands and resources.
“Assam’s indigenous people must remain secure, and this can happen only if we continue our firm stance against illegal settlements,” he stated.
The Chief Minister’s comments have sparked a wide debate, with critics calling his remarks divisive, while supporters have lauded them as a bold and timely reminder to protect Assam’s demographic and cultural integrity, especially ahead of the upcoming national census.
The statement underscores the government’s continued focus on identity preservation, land protection, and inclusive growth across Assam.