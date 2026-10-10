Himashri Boro Case: FIR Filed Against Event Manager in South India

Guwahati: An FIR has been filed at Dispur Police Station in Guwahati against Govinda, an event manager from Visakhapatnam, in connection with allegations of physical assault on several young women who had travelled from Assam to participate in a dance programme.

The complaint was lodged by the All Assam Choreographers Association after allegations that several female participants were physically assaulted after the event concluded in South India.

As per reports, a group of young men and women from Assam had travelled to take part in the dance programme. However, the alleged assault has raised serious concerns about the safety and treatment of the participants during and after the event.

The development comes amid the ongoing concerns surrounding the mysterious death of dancer Himashri Boro. The FIR against Govinda has brought renewed attention to the circumstances surrounding the programme and the alleged incidents involving its participants.

The complaint reportedly names the event manager in connection with the alleged assault. However, the allegations against him are yet to be established, and further details regarding the complaint and the police investigation are awaited. The circumstances surrounding Himashree Boro’s death and any possible links to the alleged incidents remain unclear.

Further information is expected as the investigation progresses.