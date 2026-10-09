Himashri Boro Case: Assam CM Seeks Impartial, Time-Bound Investigation

Guwahati: Today, chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has sought a thorough, impartial and time-bound investigation into the death of 20-year-old Himashri Boro, whose body was recovered from a forested area in Andhra Pradesh after she went missing during a train journey.

Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, urging them to ensure a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

The Chief Minister also said he had deputed a senior Assam Police officer to Andhra Pradesh to coordinate with local law enforcement agencies.

In a social media post, Sarma expressed grief over Boro’s death and conveyed his condolences to her family. Boro, a student of B Borooah College in Guwahati and a resident of Kamrup district, had travelled to Visakhapatnam as part of a dance troupe and was returning to Guwahati.

As per Sarma’s letters, she boarded the Dibrugarh Vivek Express (Train No. 22503) on 5th October . The following day, her family received a distressing message in which she expressed fear over the presence of several men around her.

She subsequently went missing. Her bag was found in the train’s S2 coach, while her body was later recovered near Malayapuram in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district.

Sarma urged authorities to investigate the sequence of events, including her disappearance and the recovery of her body, amid suspicions of foul play.