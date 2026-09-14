“Hindi Diwas” Celebrated At Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University

Guwahati: Today, Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University celebrated Hindi Diwas with a programme dedicated to the significance of Hindi as well as the rich linguistic and cultural diversity of India. The programme brought together university authorities, faculty members, learners and distinguished guests to reflect on the importance of Hindi, the interdependence of Indian languages, and the need to preserve and celebrate the country’s multilingual heritage.

The programme started with a welcome address by Dr. Tinku Chetry, Assistant Professor, Discipline of Hindi, Padmanath Gohain Baruah School of Humanities. In her address, Dr. Chetry highlighted the importance of Hindi in the life of the nation and emphasized the continuing relevance of the language in India’s social and cultural landscape. She described the occasion as a day dedicated not merely to a language but also to the broader questions of language and culture. She also recalled the historical significance of 14th September, 1949, when Hindi was accorded constitutional recognition as the Raj Bhasha of the Union. She stated that the celebration sought, among other things, to uphold and preserve the dignity of Hindi.

This was followed by the formal welcome address delivered by Dr. Prasenjit Das . Dr. Das reiterated the constitutional significance of 14th September 1949 and spoke at length about the importance of Hindi in the multilingual context of India. He emphasized the mutual interdependence of Indian languages and cautioned against viewing the development of one language as necessarily coming at the expense of another. As per him, the strength of India’s linguistic heritage lies precisely in the coexistence and interaction of its many languages.

Dr. Das also drew attention to the pervasive presence of Hindi in popular cultural spheres such as music and cinema, where it functions as an important medium of communication and cultural exchange. At the same time, he noted that Hindi faces both opportunities and challenges in the contemporary world. He stressed the need to respect all Indian languages and referred to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasizes the preservation and promotion of Indian languages. He concluded by extending his best wishes to the organizers of the programme, particularly the Discipline of Hindi, for their efforts in promoting the language.

In his keynote address, Shri Ravi Shankar Ravi, Editor-in-Chief, Dainik Purvoday ,began by recalling his experience of attending a Hindi Diwas celebration at Kalitagaon in Darrang district, Assam. Drawing from his experiences of reporting from different parts of the Northeast, he challenged the assumption that Hindi has not found acceptance in the region. Referring particularly to Mizoram, he noted that Mizo has been a compulsory language in schools till Class IX. Such examples, he suggested, demonstrate the complex and often misunderstood linguistic realities of the Northeast.

At the same time, Shri Ravi made it clear that Hindi cannot and should not be imposed upon people. Rather, it should be learnt and embraced voluntarily. He situated Hindi within the history of the Indian freedom struggle, pointing out the pivotal role played by the language in facilitating communication and shaping the movement for independence.

A significant part of his address focused on the importance of speaking and using languages correctly. He referred to the observation of the Chief Minister of Mizoram that Mizo children should speak Mizo correctly so that they do not face ridicule in other parts of the country. Shri Ravi argued that Hindi, rather than undermining the languages of the Northeast, can potentially serve as a medium through which these languages and their cultures can reach wider audiences.

He also drew attention to the difficulties involved in translation between languages, observing that certain words and concepts carry cultural and emotional meanings that cannot always be adequately reproduced in another language. As an example, he referred to the Assamese word “Khilonjiya”, whose deeper force and cultural resonance, he argued, cannot be fully captured by the relatively inadequate Hindi equivalent “bhoomiputra.” Such examples illustrate the limitations inherent in translation and underline the importance of understanding languages within their particular cultural contexts.

Nevertheless, Shri Ravi emphasized the important role Hindi can play in carrying the cultures, lifestyles, folk beliefs, literature and environmental knowledge of the Northeast to a wider audience. He clarified that the purpose of his own journalism and writing was not to propagate Hindi as a language but to communicate the distinctive ways of life, cultures, literary traditions, folk beliefs and environmental perspectives of the communities of Northeast India.

He also reflected on the historical stereotypes about the Northeast perpetuated by some mainland writers, who, on the basis of one or two isolated examples, constructed generalized representations of the region and its people. He stressed the need for more responsible and nuanced representations of the Northeast. In this context, he also cautioned against the uncritical use of Artificial Intelligence in translating local languages into Hindi, pointing to the danger of losing cultural nuances and meanings in machine-generated translations.

Shri Ravi further highlighted the practical importance of Hindi, particularly in the tourism sector. Many travel guides, drivers and local traders in different parts of the country may not be proficient in English but are able to communicate in Hindi. Knowledge of Hindi can therefore facilitate communication and contribute to greater mobility and interaction across linguistic regions.

He concluded his keynote address with a broad and inclusive message: languages must be learnt, preserved and celebrated. His address thus moved beyond a narrow understanding of Hindi Diwas and placed the celebration within the larger framework of India's multilingual and multicultural identity.

The Vice Chancellor of KKHSOU, Dr. Rajendra Prasad Das, subsequently addressed the gathering. Echoing some of the central ideas of the keynote address, he emphasized that languages must be learnt and spoken with confidence. In a multilingual country such as India, he observed, it is neither desirable nor practical to expect proficiency in only one language. Rather, linguistic plurality should be recognized as a strength, and individuals should be encouraged to acquire and respect multiple languages.

The programme concluded with the valedictory address delivered by Dr. Ujjwal Deka Baruah, who expressed gratitude to the dignitaries, faculty members, learners, performers, organizers and all those who had extended their support and cooperation towards the successful conduct of the event.

The celebration of Hindi Diwas at Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University thus emerged as an occasion not only to commemorate the constitutional recognition of Hindi but also to reflect upon the broader significance of language in a diverse society. The discussions emphasized that the promotion of Hindi need not come at the cost of other Indian languages. Instead, Hindi can function as one among several bridges of communication through which India's diverse cultures and linguistic traditions can encounter one another. The programme ultimately underscored the need to learn, respect, preserve and celebrate all languages, reaffirming linguistic diversity as an integral part of India's cultural heritage.