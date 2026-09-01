World Sanskrit Day 2026 Celebrated at KKHSOU

Guwahati: The Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) celebrated World Sanskrit Day, on 31st August , with an intellectually enriching and culturally vibrant programme organised by the Department of Sanskrit under the Padmanath Gohain Baruah School of Humanities.

The programme brought together distinguished scholars, academicians, researchers and lovers of Sanskrit. The celebration, coinciding with the full-moon day of the month of Shravana and Raksha Bandhan, highlighted the deep connection between the Sanskrit language, India's rich intellectual heritage and its enduring knowledge traditions.

The programme commenced with a Mangalacharana presented by Assistant Professor Pinku Kalita, creating a solemn and auspicious atmosphere. The programme was conducted by Dr. Indrani Deka, Assistant Professor, Department of Sanskrit, who guided the proceedings with academic dignity and cultural sensitivity.The event was graced by Professor Rajendra Prasad Das, Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor, KKHSOU; Professor Prasenjit Das, Director, Padmanath Gohain Baruah School of Humanities; Professor Suresh Chandra Bora, former Head of the Department of Sanskrit, Cotton College; and Professor Mukta Biswas, former Head of the Department of Sanskrit, Gauhati University, who attended as the Guest Speaker.

The Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor felicitated Professor Mukta Biswas with a phulam gamusa, a book and a sapling, while Professor Suresh Chandra Bora was also felicitated with a traditional Rabha Pajar.

In his introductory address, Professor Rajendra Prasad Das highlighted the significance of Sanskrit as a living repository of India's intellectual, philosophical, scientific and artistic heritage. He emphasised the importance of transmitting Sanskrit knowledge to future generations and spoke about the philosophical depth, scientific structure and universal character of the language. He also encouraged the academic community to integrate the rich resources of Sanskrit knowledge with contemporary research and teaching.

The Guest Speaker, Professor Mukta Biswas, delivered the keynote lecture on “The Importance of Sanskrit and Its Relevance in the Present Times.” She emphasised that Sanskrit should not be viewed merely as a religious language but as one of the principal sources of the Indian knowledge tradition. Referring to important texts such as the Vedas, Upanishads and Mahabharata, she highlighted the wealth of scientific and intellectual knowledge embedded in India's classical textual heritage.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Assistant Professor Leena Ojah, who expressed gratitude to all the distinguished guests, contributors, and the University’s IT Cell and Multimedia Branch for their valuable support. The programme reaffirmed the University's commitment to preserving and promoting Sanskrit and its rich knowledge traditions, while inspiring the present generation to engage with its timeless intellectual legacy. In keeping with this commitment, KKHSOU continues to offer postgraduate studies in Sanskrit Literature for graduates from different disciplines, along with Diploma in Sanskrit and Certificate programmes in the Indian Traditional Knowledge system, thereby creating opportunities for learners to connect with India's rich linguistic and knowledge heritage.