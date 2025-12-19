Hindu Man Lynched and Body Set on Fire in Bangladesh Amid Rising Tensions

Dhaka: Amid ongoing anti-India protests in Bangladesh, a young Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, 30, was brutally killed in a mob lynching in Bhaluka Upazila of Mymensingh district following allegations that he insulted Islam.
Reports indicate that an enraged crowd later set his body on fire, according to Bangladeshi media.
The tragic incident occurred as violent demonstrations swept across the country in the wake of Sharif Osman Hadi’s death, a prominent leader of the July Uprising. The interim government, led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, issued a strong condemnation of the lynching, stating that such acts of violence have no place in a new Bangladesh and promising that those responsible would face justice.
“At this critical hour, we call upon every citizen to honour Shaheed Hadi by rejecting violence, incitement, and hatred,” the government said in an official statement.
According to eyewitness accounts and local reports, the incident took place at the Pioneer Knit Composite Factory in the Square Masterbari area, where Das worked. He was accused of making derogatory remarks about Islam and Prophet Muhammad during an event marking World Arabic Language Day. These allegations quickly spread, escalating tensions within the factory and surrounding areas.
An angry mob reportedly attacked Das on the spot, resulting in his death. The situation turned even more horrific afterward as the crowd took his body to the Square Masterbari bus stand, tied it to a tree, assaulted it further while chanting slogans, and eventually set it ablaze.
The lynching has sparked widespread outrage and raised concerns over rising violence against minorities during periods of political unrest in Bangladesh.