Tinsukia Police issue advisory for picnic season

Tinsukia Police have issued a detailed safety advisory for residents planning picnics and outings during the New Year celebrations, urging the public to exercise caution and follow traffic rules to ensure a safe holiday.
The advisory highlights several key safety measures and in one such measures drivers are instructed not to drive fast or inattentively, especially on hilly and narrow roads, and to avoid alcohol or other prohibited substances before and during the trip.
"Vehicles should not be overloaded with passengers or cargo, and only passenger-carrying vehicles should be used for outings. Using goods-carrying vehicles to transport people is illegal and unsafe," the advisory read.
Police also advised travelers to use vehicles that are properly maintained and fit for the journey.
"Parking should be done only in designated areas to prevent traffic congestion. In the event of adverse weather conditions, such as heavy fog, rain, or thunderstorms, the picnic should be postponed to another day for safety reasons," the advisory further read.
Police also said that recreational activities such as boating or water games should never be undertaken while consuming alcohol, adding, "Authorities also stressed that the journey to picnic spots should start after sunrise, and the party should return before sunset."
The advisory comes with a stern warning: drivers caught under the influence of alcohol will face a fine of Rs 10,000. Legal actions, including suspension or cancellation of the driving license will also be enforced under the provisions of the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act.
Tinsukia Police urged everyone to adhere strictly to these guidelines to ensure a safe and enjoyable New Year celebration.