Historic US-Iran Peace Deal Expected Within 24 Hours, Confirms Pakistani PM

Islamabad: In a momentous diplomatic breakthrough, a formal peace agreement between the United States and Iran is expected to be signed within the next 24 hours. The deal aims to conclusively end the months-long conflict that has destabilised West Asia.

According to details made public , Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Saturday (13 June) that Washington and Tehran have successfully agreed on a comprehensive framework. A final text of the agreement has now been officially finalised by all negotiating parties.

The Diplomatic Timeline

The Breakthrough: Washington and Tehran finalise text to end the West Asia crisis.

Immediate Step: An electronic signing ceremony is scheduled within 24 hours.

Next Phase: High-stakes, technical-level talks are set to commence next week.

Pakistan, which has played a central mediating role in the negotiations, is currently facilitating the final logistics for the upcoming electronic signing. Prime Minister Sharif added that this initial signing will be immediately followed by detailed, technical-level discussions next week to iron out operational specifics and ensure the long-term stability of the peace framework.