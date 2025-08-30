Historic Vrindavani Vastra Set to Return to Assam in 2027 for Exhibition

Plans for a World-Class Museum

In anticipation of its arrival, the Assam government is set to construct a state-of-the-art museum to house the Vastra during its stay. The project will be built on land provided by the Silk Department and developed in collaboration with the JSW Group, the Chief Minister confirmed.

Until then, the Vrindavani Vastra can be digitally viewed from Kalakshetra, allowing scholars and enthusiasts a glimpse of the intricate artwork.

The Vastra, originally composed of 15 individually woven silk panels using the traditional lumpas technique, is a rare example of 16th-century Assamese textile artistry. It stands as a cultural bridge, tracing its journey from Assam through Tibet to Europe, where it has resided for over a century.

The return of this sacred textile is expected to ignite renewed interest in Assamese heritage and bring global attention to the region's rich weaving traditions.