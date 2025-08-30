Historic Vrindavani Vastra Set to Return to Assam in 2027 for Exhibition

A Cultural Treasure Abroad
Efforts are underway to bring the revered 16th-century Vrindavani Vastra—one of Assam’s greatest cultural and spiritual artefacts—back to its homeland by 2027, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on 30 August. Currently preserved in three European museums, including the British Museum, the sacred textile was originally crafted under the guidance of saint-reformer Srimanta Sankardeva and vividly depicts scenes from the life of Lord Krishna.
Chief Minister Sarma acknowledged that the return of the artefact is not without complications. "There are certain challenges in bringing the cloth to Assam," he noted, citing conditions imposed by the British government. Nonetheless, plans are progressing to temporarily bring the textile to Assam for an 18-month exhibition starting in 2027.
Plans for a World-Class Museum
In anticipation of its arrival, the Assam government is set to construct a state-of-the-art museum to house the Vastra during its stay. The project will be built on land provided by the Silk Department and developed in collaboration with the JSW Group, the Chief Minister confirmed.
Until then, the Vrindavani Vastra can be digitally viewed from Kalakshetra, allowing scholars and enthusiasts a glimpse of the intricate artwork.
The Vastra, originally composed of 15 individually woven silk panels using the traditional lumpas technique, is a rare example of 16th-century Assamese textile artistry. It stands as a cultural bridge, tracing its journey from Assam through Tibet to Europe, where it has resided for over a century.
The return of this sacred textile is expected to ignite renewed interest in Assamese heritage and bring global attention to the region's rich weaving traditions.