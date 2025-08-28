Cachar administration gears up for Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visit

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Prior to the Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma’s visit to Silchar on Sunday, the district administration has geared up to fine tune all the preparatory works. In this regard, Barak Valley Development Department Minister Kaushik Rai spearheaded a review of major development projects and key welfare initiatives.

Rai chaired a high-level review meeting at the District Commissioner’s office to assess the progress of three long-pending infrastructure projects aimed at transforming connectivity in Silchar and its adjoining areas. The projects under review included the much-anticipated elevated road from Trunk Road to Capital Point and Rangirkhari, the proposed construction of a new bridge over the Barak river at Madhuraghat to enhance regional connectivity, and the upgradation of the Silchar–Hailakandi road from Birbal Bazar to Silchar Medical College into a four-lane stretch.

Rai reiterated the importance of timely execution and directed all stakeholders to work in close coordination to ensure that deadlines are met without compromising on quality.

Rai also reviewed the status of new ration card inclusion stressing the need for accuracy and transparency in beneficiary identification to ensure that every eligible household receives the benefits without delay.

