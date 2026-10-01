Hit and Run: Scorpio Hits Child in Doboka , Intercepted After 40-Km Chase

Guwahati: A dramatic road chase unfolded in Doboka after a Scorpio allegedly hit a child and fled the scene, with local people and police pursuing the vehicle for nearly 40 km before it was intercepted in Nagaon district.

The incident reportedly took place at Akashiganga on the night of 30th September , when a Scorpio bearing registration number AS02 AA 0150 allegedly struck a child before fleeing towards Nagaon.

As per eyewitnesses, local residents pursued the vehicle as its driver allegedly continued to drive dangerously despite repeated attempts to stop it. The Scorpio reportedly sustained significant damage during the chase, including damage to one of its tyres, but allegedly continued travelling on the metal rim.

The vehicle was also accused of colliding with other vehicles, damaging a police barricade and dragging a naka-checking barrier for some distance. It reportedly caused damage at the Doboka toll gate while attempting to evade the pursuing residents and police.

People of that area, further alleged that the passenger of the Scorpio threatened people who were trying to stop the vehicle. A team from the Nonoi Police Outpost eventually intercepted the Scorpio in Nagaon and detained two men travelling in it.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident, including the alleged accident and subsequent chase. The condition of the child who was allegedly hit by the vehicle was not immediately known.