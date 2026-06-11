Hojai Cattle Market to Face Imminent Closure, Announces MLA Shiladitya Dev

Hojai: The bustling animal market in Hojai town is set to be permanently closed, according to a strict directive announced by senior BJP leader and Hojai MLA Shiladitya Dev.

Speaking on the development, MLA Dev indicated that local authorities are taking an "action-oriented" approach to urban management, confirming that illegal or unauthorised cattle trading within the main municipal boundaries of Hojai city will no longer be permitted.

The decision comes amid growing civic and administrative concerns regarding the regulation of livestock markets in urban centres. Local sources report that the presence of the large-scale animal market within the city limits has frequently led to severe traffic congestion, sanitation challenges, and public hygiene concerns for local residents.

While the announcement has been welcomed by segments of the local community seeking cleaner public spaces, it is expected to prompt discussions among regional traders regarding the allocation of alternative, designated zones for livestock commerce outside the immediate township. Administrative protocols for the formal shutdown and transition are currently being finalised.