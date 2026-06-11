Mastermind of Major Cattle Theft Ring Apprehended by Hajo Police

Hajo: In a major breakthrough against organised crime, the Hajo police have successfully apprehended the suspected mastermind behind a notorious cattle theft syndicate that has been operating across various parts of Assam.

The breakthrough comes just days after a high-stakes operation in which the local police managed to intercept and seize several stolen milch cows, along with the specialised vehicles used by the syndicate to transport the livestock. Although the thieves initially managed to evade capture and flee the scene during that encounter, relentless tracking by the police eventually led them straight to the kingpin.

According to police sources, the network's operations extended far beyond petty theft, with its members reportedly involved in spreading an atmosphere of fear and criminal intimidation across multiple districts. Local authorities have characterised the gang's activities as a severe threat to the rural economy and the safety of local dairy farmers.

With the suspected mastermind now in custody, the Hajo police are conducting intensive interrogations to uncover the full network of accomplices, track down the buyers of the stolen cattle, and dismantle the remainder of the syndicate.