Hojai: Man Allegedly Flees with Gold, Silver and Cash Under Guise of Performing Rituals

A suspected case of fraud has been reported from Dhaninagar in Hojai district, where a man allegedly fled with gold and silver ornaments, along with cash, after gaining a woman’s trust under the pretext of performing Spiritual healing

The accused has been identified as Wahid Islam, who reportedly posed as a traditional healer. As per reports, he initially asked a woman at Dhaninagar to remove her gold ornaments, including rings and necklaces, as part of a purported ritual to ward off evil influences.

However, taking advantage of the situation, Islam allegedly collected the gold and silver ornaments, along with cash, and fled from the house. The family members soon realised that they had been cheated and chased the accused. However, Islam allegedly abandoned the four-wheeler he was using midway and managed to escape on foot.

After the incident, people of the area, immediately alerted Hojai Police, who rushed to the spot and seized the vehicle bearing registration number AS01X3202. Police also recovered a mobile phone allegedly belonging to the accused, along with several items reportedly used for performing the rituals.

The incident has raised concerns among local residents, who have urged people to remain cautious against exploiting religious beliefs and traditional practices for financial gain. Meanwhile, Hojai Police have initiated an investigation into the incident.