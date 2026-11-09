Jeena Baishya Case – 10-Year Relationship Ends in Brutal Killing

Guwahati: In a shocking development in the Jeena Baishya murder case, police have revealed that the woman was allegedly killed by her long-time partner, Pradip Taye, after tensions arising from their extramarital relationship and repeated family disputes.

The prime accused, identified as Pradip Taye, a driver originally from Dhemaji, was arrested by Basistha Police on 9th November. Police have also seized a machete allegedly used in the murder and the commercial passenger vehicle in which the crime was reportedly committed.

As per police investigation , Baishya and Taye had been in a relationship for nearly 10 years. However, Taye allegedly wanted to end the relationship as it had reportedly triggered repeated clashes between their respective families. Unable to distance himself from Baishya, he allegedly decided to kill her.

On police investigation it was revealed that s said on 1st November , Taye took Baishya on a drive in his passenger-carrying minivan. During the outing, he allegedly purchased a new machete from the Beltola area and concealed it inside the vehicle.

At around 8 pm, he took her to an isolated location near Ganesh Mandir in Khanapara. Police alleged that he then attacked her with the machete inside the vehicle, killing her before dumping her body in a nearby ditch.

After killing her, Taye allegedly behaved normally to avoid suspicion. Police also believe that the absence of Baishya's mobile phone helped him avoid leaving a digital trail that could have immediately linked him to the crime.

Baishya's body was later recovered from a sack near Ganesh Mandir in Khanapara on 7th November . She was identified by her family as a resident of Koinadhara who had been missing for nearly 12 days.