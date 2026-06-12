Special Court to Hear Fresh Bail Pleas of Former Zubeen Garg Bodyguards

Guwahati: A special court in Assam is set to hear fresh bail applications filed by two former bodyguards of late Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg in connection with a disproportionate assets case being investigated by the Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell.

The accused, Paresh Baishya and Nandeshwar Bora, have approached the Special Judge’s Court after their earlier bail requests were rejected by a special fast-track court. The hearing is scheduled for Thursday, with the court expected to consider the merits of their renewed petitions.

The case relates to allegations that the two men possessed assets beyond their known sources of income. The vigilance investigation was launched following the registration of a case by the state’s anti-corruption authorities, and inquiries into the matter remain ongoing.

Legal observers are closely watching the proceedings, as the outcome could influence the direction of the broader investigation. The court is expected to decide whether the accused should be granted relief while the probe continues.

The case has attracted public attention due to the involvement of individuals once closely associated with the celebrated singer. However, investigators have maintained that the inquiry is focused solely on the allegations of disproportionate assets and that the legal process will proceed in accordance with established procedures.