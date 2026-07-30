Hospital Ceiling: Ceiling Collapses in GMCH Plastic Surgery Department

Guwahati: Today, four patients were injured after a section of the ceiling collapsed inside the Plastic Surgery Department of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati .

As per initial reports, a portion of the department's ceiling suddenly gave way and fell onto patients inside the ward. The incident left four patients injured and created chaos within the hospital.

Preliminary information suggests that the ceiling had been in a deteriorated condition for a considerable period. The collapse is believed to have resulted from the lack of timely repair and maintenance of the hospital infrastructure.

Hospital staff immediately rushed to the scene and provided medical assistance to the injured patients. GMCH authorities said all four patients are in a stable condition and are receiving the necessary treatment.

The incident has raised concerns over the safety and maintenance of infrastructure at one of Assam's largest government hospitals, with questions being raised about the condition of ageing hospital buildings.

The hospital authorities are expected to examine the cause of the ceiling collapse and more details are awaited