Hotel Bilas Inn Firing : Earlier FIR Raises Questions Over Ghanakanta Gogoi’s Identity

Guwahati: Ghanakanta Gogoi, the accused of 26th October firing at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati that claimed five lives, has come under renewed scrutiny following reports of an earlier complaint against him at Pulibor Police Station in Jorhat in June 2024.

As per sources , an FIR was lodged on 12th June, 2024, alleging that Gogoi had used a false identity and claimed to be a resident of Jorhat. The complaint reportedly accused him and a group accompanying him of arriving armed at a business establishment in an alleged attempt to take control of the premises. The group was also accused of assaulting several people.

The allegations in the earlier case have not been independently verified, and details of the subsequent investigation or its outcome remain unclear.

Questions have also emerged over the address mentioned in Gogoi’s identity documents. Reports indicate that he presented identification bearing an address in Borpather, while information emerging during his interrogation suggests that his actual address may be in Naharkatia. These details are yet to be officially confirmed.

Gogoi had reportedly claimed to be a resident of Zoo Road in Guwahati. However, he was allegedly staying with his family in rented accommodation in Saukuchi .

The case has also raised questions about how Gogoi allegedly obtained identity documents containing a disputed address and a vehicle bearing a ‘PRESS’ marking.

Further confirmation from official records will be necessary to establish the facts.